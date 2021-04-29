Madhya Pradesh: MLA Rameshwar Sharma threatens stir over lack of corona treatment

Bhopal: Legislator Rameshwar Sharma is angry because Covid-19 patients are not being treated at Sant Hirdaram Nagar Civil Hospital in Bairagarh.

Sharma has dashed off a letter to the collector warning that if arrangements for admitting corona patients are not made at the hospital by May 10 he will stage a sit-in at the hospital premises on May 11.

As there is no oxygen supply line in the hospital, corona patients are not being admitted there.

Sharma has written that oxygen supply lines were laid in many hospitals to treat patients. This can be done in this hospital too, he has written.

According to Sharma, he has already written to the administration that he will pay from the MLA funds for laying oxygen supply lines.

If more money is needed for this work, he will collect money by begging from people, and he is ready to work as a labourer for the hospital, he said in his letter.

He has said that he has advised the government to hold talks with Inax Company for supplying oxygen.

According to Sharma, 300,000 people live in this area. As corona treatment is not available, patients are dying and writhing in pain, so his live is useless, Sharma said.