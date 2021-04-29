Remdesivir injection crisis continues in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Despite all efforts of the government, the crisis of Remdesivir injection continues in Madhya Pradesh. All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) said the number of Covid-19 patient who need the drug were much higher than the present production.

All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) national general secretary Rajiv Singhal said, “20 per cent of total Covid patients need Remdesivir and one patient needs six vials of injection. Around 3 lakh patients are coming positive every day and the production of injection is just not meeting the demands. The crisis has led to black-marketing and people paid up to Rs 36,000 for each injection.”

Singhal said, “Gilead Sciences, which has patent of Remdesivir, will donate 4.5 lakh vials to India. Besides, 80 lakh vials would be produced in the country in May. If the number of cases fall, then the situation would be manageable, otherwise the crisis would continue.

Though the government has taken over the control of the supplies in hospitals, the crisis continues in Madhya Pradesh.