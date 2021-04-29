Bhopal: 30 pc Covid patients gave others’ mobile numbers

Bhopal: The district administration is facing challenge as over 30 per cent of the mobile numbers provided by the residents, who are tested positive, belong to someone else.

The owners of these mobile numbers are now flooded by calls and they say they are getting disturbed as every caller is seeking their status as they are now corona positive.

These mobile numbers are taken by medical staff while they take samples of a person for tests. But, over 30 per cent of the mobile numbers were found to be of someone else when they tried to contact the patients using these mobile numbers.

A resident of Kamla Nagar says he has received nearly six calls since morning but he is not the person with his number.

A resident of Barkheda, Anil Maurya said he has received inquiry calls in last three days and he is unable to identify who used his number at the time of giving sample.

Similarly, the health officials tried to speak to a man in Karond but the number belonged to someone in Shahpura. The girl on the other side also said that she is unaware of who we want to speak to, but she has received such calls in the last few days.

All of them said that the administration should also verify the numbers before collecting samples as it is not disturbing them only, but it also leads to difficulty in tracing the patients.

The administration on the other hand is yet to take any action such as verifying the numbers.