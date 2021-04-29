Madhya Pradesh: Principal secretaries should go to pharma firms, oxygen suppliers’ offices: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Former chief minister and MPCC president Kamal Nath has advised chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to send the principal secretaries to the pharmaceutical companies and to the offices of the oxygen suppliers.

Nath made the statement at a press conference in Bhopal on Thursday.

He has said that other states are doing so and that there is no reason for keeping them in Bhopal, since all offices are closed because of the corona curfew.

Nath has said that there has been a criminal negligence in handling the second wave of the corona pandemic.

He has further said those who have lost their lives due to Covid-19 have been murdered and that the government is trying to hide the number of deaths.

Nath has said had he been the chief minister, he would have stocked the Remdesivir vials and oxygen and converted the government buildings into corona-care centres.

He has further said that the situation arising out of the second wave of the corona pandemic has worsened.

There is no system of testing in rural areas and people are dying every day, he has said.

According to Nath, no sooner had Chouhan sought his (Nath’s) help than he arranged for three tankers of oxygen.

He is always ready to help the state in this hour of crisis, Nath has said.

According to him, there is no such hospital in the state that has the stock of oxygen, injections and other life-saving equipment.

As far as vaccination goes, the Congress is with the state government, because only vaccine can save human lives from the coronavirus, but it is not being done, he has said.

Help being sought from Bangladesh, Pakistan

Kamal Nath has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making the country a super power, but the situation has come to such a pass that the nation has to seek help from Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Every scientist across the world warned about the second wave of the Covid-19, but election rallies were being held in the country.

The court had to pull up the Election Commission for its act, he said.