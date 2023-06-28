Madhya Pradesh: Landslide At Chamunda Mata Tekri In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A major incident averted at the holy shrine Chamunda Mata tekri in Dewas after some of its portion near the Hanuman temple area witnessed a landslide on an intervening night of Tuesday – Wednesday.

No Devotees Were Present

Since the incident was reported during the night, no devotees were present at the site, although a pillar of Lord Hanuman temple got damaged due to a slide.

As soon as MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, SDM Pradeep Soni and Devasthan Management Committee members got the news, they immediately rushed to the spot and inspected the site.

MP Solanki inspected the tekri and instructed the officers to make the arrangements to smoothen the devotees' rush. He also asked SDM Soni to take cognizance immediately to remove some such places on the hill where heavy construction has been done.

MP Solanki said that he got the news about the incident while returning to Dewas from the Agar Malwa tour.

SDM Pradeep Soni said that some stones have come down from the gap. The protective net there must have been broken and there is nothing to worry about.

Similar Incident Also Reported Earlier

A similar incident was reported in the past as well and taking cognizance into the matter, local administration put a protective wire net on the tekri to prevent landslides. It is being said that due to the moisture on the hill, some stones keep falling during the monsoon season.

