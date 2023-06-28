Indore: Youth Dies After Falling  From Moving Train  

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died after falling from a moving train on Monday night. It is said that he was returning to his village when the accident happened.

The police are investigating the case to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened. According to the police, Kartik (22), a resident of Ajnod village fell from the train while returning home. It is said that he was standing near the gate of the train and he fell after he lost his balance. He came to the city to search for a job.

The police have sent the body for an autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

Man killed in road accident

A man was killed after being hit by a truck on Monday night.

According to the information, the deceased has been identified as Bansingh of the Hira Nagar area of the city. He was returning home from somewhere when a truck hit him. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. The police are investigating the case and started a search for the errant driver of the truck.