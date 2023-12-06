Madhya Pradesh: Karni Sena Chief's Murder Sparks Widespread Protests In Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Various organisations, including Karni Seva, Sarv Brahmin Samaj, Parshuram Sena, and Sarv Samaj, on Wednesday, took out a collective protest rally denouncing the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Karni Sena in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon.

The rally, comprising members from diverse sections of society, proceeded from the Kargil intersection to the SDM office, where they submitted three separate memorandums, addressing the President. The memorandum urged the government to expedite the probe and punish the murderers as soon as possible.

The memorandum also demanded swift action against the perpetrators, asserting that if the culprits were not apprehended promptly, the protesters would escalate their actions, potentially taking to the streets.

The responsibility for any ensuing unrest was squarely placed on the shoulders of the government administration.

The rally witnessed the participation of key figures such as Dadu Singh Jamunia Shankar, Pawan Sharma, state president of Parshuram Seva Dev Sharma, and other prominent leaders and citizens.

The event underscored the united front of various communities against the tragic incident and their call for justice.