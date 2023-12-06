Mumbai: Indore EPFO Commissioner Held At Airport For Gwalior Sarpanch’s Murder | Representational Image

Indore’s Employment Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) commissioner Mukesh Rawat, accused in the murder case of Gwalior’s sarpanch Vikram Rawat, was arrested at Mumbai airport on Tuesday. He was caught with the help of CISF chief Dr Manoj Sharma and handed over to the Sahar police, who will further hand him over to the Gwalior police today (Wednesday).

11 People Arrested In The Case Till Now

The Gwalior police had announced a reward of Rs10,000 for information on Rawat. Vikram Rawat, the sarpanch of Banhari village in Gwalior, was shot dead in the Padav area on October 9. The police had arrested 11 persons in the case and were on the lookout for Mukesh Rawat, who is said to have harboured an enmity with the sarpanch’s family. A case was registered against the EPFO commissioner for murder and criminal conspiracy.

The key accused and mastermind, Pushpendra Rawat, was held from Panihar forest after a brief exchange of fire in which he was injured. The police had announced a reward of Rs5,000 for information on him after he absconded following the murder of sarpanch.