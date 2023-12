Mumbai News: 16-Year-Old Girl Molested By Teacher During Tuition In Antop Hill; Case Filed | Representative pic

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a case of molestation of a 16-year-old girl has come to light from the city. The shameful act was carried out by a teacher on the pretext of tuition in the Antop Hill area. A case of molestation has been registered and further investigation is underway, said Mumbai Police.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.