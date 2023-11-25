Madhya Pradesh: Kanvan Police Intercept Container Laden With Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 44 L In Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Kanvan Police Intercept Container Laden With Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 44 L | Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Kanvan police successfully intercepted a container transporting 760 boxes of illicit liquor worth Rs 44 lakh on Lebad - Nayagaon fourlane in Badnawar town of Dhar district.

Police station in-charge Ram Singh Rathore said that they got a tip off regarding a container (carrying reg no RJ 14 GJ 9738) arriving from Ratlam district. Acting swiftly upon the information, a police team was dispatched to intercept the container.

Subsequently, upon suspicion, the container was intercepted at Labad Nayagaon four-lane. The subsequent inspection led to discovery of 760 boxes of McDowell Whiskey in the container. The driver failed to provide legitimate documentation regarding the transportation of illicit liquor. The driver, Harjinder Singh, a resident of Anandpur Sahib, Ropar district Punjab, was apprehended.

A case under section 34/2 and 46 of the Excise Act was registered against him. The estimated value of the confiscated liquor is over Rs 43 Lakh. Besides the seizure, a truck worth Rs 30 lakh and a mobile phone worth Rs 10,000 were also impounded as part of the operation.

Police's crackdown on illegal liquor transportation would continue in future as well.