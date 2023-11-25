MP: After Nimar, Morena Farmers Struggle For Fertiliser; Had Been Waiting In Long Queues Since 4 Am

MP: Morena Farmers Struggle Hard To Get Fertilizer For Rabi Crop But Return Home Empty-Handed | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A long queue of farmers gathered outside a fertiliser shop on wee hours of Saturday in Morena. Most of them had been waiting since 4am, however had to return empty-handed.

With the onset of the Rabi season, demand and consequently the price for urea has skyrocketed as farmers have started preparation to sow wheat.

In Morena, farmers have been fighting since a week to obtain fertilisers. There are also claims that a shortage of fertilizers began as soon as the assembly elections concluded.

Similar incident was reported in Nimar region early this week, where farmers waited in long queues for urea, but in vain.

However, SDM of the Morena, CB Prasad has claimed that there is no shortage of manure and fertiliser in the district and each farmer will be given the required quantity. "There is no shortage of urea. When hundreds of farmers arrive together at the shops, it leads to chaos."

Farmers Lose Their Hope From Narendra Singh Tomar

India's Union Minister of Agriculture is Narendra Singh Tomar. He contested from the Morena district in the 2023 assembly elections as well. As a result, the district's farmers felt assured that their problems would be taken into account and eventually disappear.

However, the current state of affairs completely defies their expectations, as they are forced to wait in lengthy lines for hours, sometimes until 4 in the dawn and still return home empty-handed.

Ordeal Faced By Farmers

According to the information, farmers are in need of fertilisers for sowing Rabi crops (wheat). Hence, to get fertiliser, farmers started reaching the market early in the morning sitting in tractors and trolleys.

Once they reach the market, they see a huge crowd whether it is a government or private shop and therefore all of them decide to make a queue to get the fertiliser one by one. But even after standing in the queues for hours, they don’t get anything as either the tokens run out of stock or the manure gets all sold out.

Not only that, when everything is fine, the employees disappear on the pretext of having lunch. Therefore, the farmers return home tired and make the same efforts the next day. This trend has been going on continuously for about a week. Due to this, on one hand, the pockets of the farmers are getting loose and on the other hand, the sowing of wheat crops is getting delayed.