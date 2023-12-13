Madhya Pradesh: Kalyanpura Police Arrested 14 People Involved In Kidnapping Of Sarpanch In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant achievement for the Kalyanpura Police in Jhabua, 14 out of 18 accused, who were on the run in the Julwaniya Sarpanch kidnapping case, were apprehended on Tuesday. Station in-charge Nirbhay Singh Bhuria led the successful operation, resulting in the arrest of the individuals involved.

The incident dates back to October 29 when the Julwaniya Sarpanch was kidnapped by a group demanding money for an accident. Subsequently, a case was registered against 18 individuals at Kalyan Pura police station. Acting on this, the police conducted raids in the villages under the Kalyan Pura police station area, successfully capturing 14 of the accused.

The arrested individuals include Pema, Tetiya, Rakesh, Kamesh, Kailash, Hav Singh, Mohan, Ram Singh, Dhuma, Kubair, Bantu, Dinesh, Bhawaria and Mun Singh. They have been sent to jail, marking a successful resolution to the kidnapping case for the Kalyanpura Police in Jhabua.

The operation saw the collaborative efforts of various officers, including sub-inspector Gulab Singh Verma, assistant sub inspector Premchand Parmar, Hiralal Girwal, Rajendra Rajput, head constable Rajkumar, Deep Singh Pargi, Narvesih, constable Rahul, Sunil, Deva, Ravindra, Surendra and Kamlesh.