Madhya Pradesh: JAYS Demands Action Against Forest Guards In Burhanpur Rape Case

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) condemned the Aamgaon rape incident where a minor domestic help was gang-raped by two forest guards on November 20 and demanded stringent action against them.

As per reports, the shocking case was reported from Aamgaon under Khaknar police station where a 16-year-old girl was working in kitchen and cooking meals when accused identified as Suraj Dagi and Nilesh Neel allegedly raped her. On resisting, the accused thrashed the victim, causing injuries on the face and head.

No arrest made so far

She somehow managed to escape from the situation and reported the incident to police. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, the IPC and SC-ST Act. The victim also underwent a medical test.

However, no arrest has been made so far by the police.

Memorandum handed to SP

Members of JAYS have handed over a memorandum to SP Devendra Patidar and demanded immediate arrest and stringent action against the accused. The SP has assured taking fresh statements of the victim and immediate arrest of the accused in this case.