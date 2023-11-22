 Madhya Pradesh: JAYS Demands Action Against Forest Guards In Burhanpur Rape Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: JAYS Demands Action Against Forest Guards In Burhanpur Rape Case

Madhya Pradesh: JAYS Demands Action Against Forest Guards In Burhanpur Rape Case

Minor domestic help was thrashed and gang-raped by guards

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) condemned the Aamgaon rape incident where a minor domestic help was gang-raped by two forest guards on November 20 and demanded stringent action against them.

As per reports, the shocking case was reported from Aamgaon under Khaknar police station where a 16-year-old girl was working in kitchen and cooking meals when accused identified as Suraj Dagi and Nilesh Neel allegedly raped her. On resisting, the accused thrashed the victim, causing injuries on the face and head.

Read Also
MP: Jan Shatabdi Express, Indore-Bilaspur Express Among Dozen Trains Canceled Till Dec 7; Check Full...
article-image

No arrest made so far

She somehow managed to escape from the situation and reported the incident to police. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, the IPC and SC-ST Act. The victim also underwent a medical test.

However, no arrest has been made so far by the police.

Memorandum handed to SP

Members of JAYS have handed over a memorandum to SP Devendra Patidar and demanded immediate arrest and stringent action against the accused. The SP has assured taking fresh statements of the victim and immediate arrest of the accused in this case.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: State Feels The Chills As Day & Night Temperatures Drop By 2º Celsius; Pachmarhi...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Husband, Brother-in-law Remanded In Sardarpur Women’s Suicide Case

Madhya Pradesh: Husband, Brother-in-law Remanded In Sardarpur Women’s Suicide Case

MP: BJP's Ladli Behna Yojana, Congress's Mahila Samman Nidhi; Candidates Compute To Secure Support...

MP: BJP's Ladli Behna Yojana, Congress's Mahila Samman Nidhi; Candidates Compute To Secure Support...

Madhya Pradesh: Husband, In-laws Booked For Killing Woman Over Dowry In Mandsaur, Bury Body

Madhya Pradesh: Husband, In-laws Booked For Killing Woman Over Dowry In Mandsaur, Bury Body

Madhya Pradesh: JAYS Demands Action Against Forest Guards In Burhanpur Rape Case

Madhya Pradesh: JAYS Demands Action Against Forest Guards In Burhanpur Rape Case

Indore Health Dept Launches Survey In Depalpur Villages Over Suspicion Of Dengue Outbreak

Indore Health Dept Launches Survey In Depalpur Villages Over Suspicion Of Dengue Outbreak