Madhya Pradesh: Injection useful to corona patients selling at Rs 1L

BHOPAL: There is an acute shortage of Tocilizumab injection which is given to the serious patients afflicted with the coronavirus. This has happened after the scarcity of Remdesivir vials.

Tocilizumab shots are given to those whose lungs have been highly infected.

This injection is generally given to those who are down with joints pain, but it is being used to cure the serious corona cases. It has helped many.

There is an acute shortage of this injection, too. As a result, it is available in the black market now.

The injection that costs Rs 40,000 is selling at Rs 100,000. Some people are seeking information about this injection through social media, that they may buy it.