Madhya Pradesh: Villagers attack teachers doing Covid survey, 2 run away, other gets fractures

Udaigarh (Alirajpur district,Madhya Pradesh): The teachers who went to survey villages for containing novel coronavirus were assaulted by villagers on Saturday. The villagers believe that people suffering from cold, cough and fever will be taken to the district hospital in government’s vehicle and will be admitted there. As a result, they attacked those who came for survey.
According to the information, teachers Gajraj Kanesh, Dule Singh Kanesh and Kalam Singh Kanesh were standing along the border of Chharawi-Umeri village on Saturday morning to leave for their work.
Teacher Gajraj Singh asked villagers the address of place he needed to go. The villagers were angry when they learned that teachers had come for corona survey. After this, they surrounded teachers and attacked them with sticks and stones.
Two teachers escaped from the spot while Gajraj Singh was brutally beaten by the villagers. In this fight, his right hand was fractured at three places. He received sever injuries at other places too. After giving first aid at the Community Health Centre, the injured teacher has been referred to district hospital. Police have registered the case in this connection.
On April 15, district panchayat CEO Sanskriti Jain had asked teachers to conduct surveys from April 16-18. In all, 530 teachers of Udaigarh development block are engaged for collecting 14-point information. The teachers are upset after Saturday incident.
