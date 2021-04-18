Madhya Pradesh: Villagers attack teachers doing Covid survey, 2 run away, other gets fractures

Udaigarh (Alirajpur district,Madhya Pradesh): The teachers who went to survey villages for containing novel coronavirus were assaulted by villagers on Saturday. The villagers believe that people suffering from cold, cough and fever will be taken to the district hospital in government’s vehicle and will be admitted there. As a result, they attacked those who came for survey.

According to the information, teachers Gajraj Kanesh, Dule Singh Kanesh and Kalam Singh Kanesh were standing along the border of Chharawi-Umeri village on Saturday morning to leave for their work.

Teacher Gajraj Singh asked villagers the address of place he needed to go. The villagers were angry when they learned that teachers had come for corona survey. After this, they surrounded teachers and attacked them with sticks and stones.