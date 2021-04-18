Madhya Pradesh: Go for tests as carelessness may prove fatal, block medical officer appeals in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh): The health department has appealed to residents to go for medical tests if they have constant fever, cough or cold.

“Do not test yourself at home on having fever and Covid-related symptoms. Go for proper medical tests. This will prevent spread of corona infection,” block medical officer Dr Sailekshi Verma has said in an appeal to villagers.

He made the appeal as villagers resort to home remedies even during high and constant fever. Many people visit quacks for treatment, which poses risk to their family members. “Such carelessness may prove fatal for patients and others,” Dr Verma added.

Trouble in breathing

In last three days, a dozen patients from Meghnagar and surrounding areas reached the hospital with complaints of breathlessness. Most patients have other health complications as they were doing self-medication at homes. In Meghnagar Community Health Centre, oxygen is available only for three patients. As a result, patients are referred to district hospital.