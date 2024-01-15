Madhya Pradesh: Ingle Appointed BJP Barwani District Prez | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Kamal Nayan Ingle has been appointed as the BJP district president, eliciting a warm reception from party workers across all four assembly constituencies. The announcement came on January 12, when BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, issued the appointment letter, officially designating Ingle to the crucial position. The news spread rapidly, leading to a surge of joy and enthusiasm among BJP workers throughout the district.

The BJP office witnessed a jubilant atmosphere as workers adorned the newly appointed district president with vibrant flower garlands. Sunil Bhavsar, the media in-charge, shared insights into the appointment, highlighting the significance of Ingle's new role within the party structure.

Ingle, expressing his gratitude, acknowledged the trust placed in him by the state organisation and state president. Ingle outlined his immediate priorities. He emphasised the activation of party workers within the district and pledged to harness their potential to bolster the BJP's presence. Strengthening the party at the grassroots level emerged as his primary goal.

MP: Aggarwal Distributes Blankets To Prisoners At Dhar District Jail In

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Social worker Saket Aggarwal orchestrated a generous gesture on Makar Sankranti, distributing woolen blankets to prisoners at district jail to alleviate the winter chill. Joined by district jail superintendent RR Dangi and jailor Kamal Palasia, Aggarwal urged inmates to focus on a brighter future and transcend past mistakes.

Expressing a universal message, he stressed the supremacy of service over religious differences. Superintendent Dangi outlined plans for prisoners' positive futures during the event. The initiative garnered support from various figures including MLA representative Shiv Patel, Mandal president Nitesh Aggarwal, and district media in-charge Sanjay Sharma. Together, they symbolised a community effort to extend warmth and compassion to those within the confines of the jail, fostering a sense of unity and hope during the winter season.