 MP: Five Killed In Separate Road Accidents In State
PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least five persons were killed in separate road accidents involving trucks and two-wheelers in various districts in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Two persons were killed in Umaria and one each in Khandwa, Betul and Anuppur districts, officials said.

In Umaria district, two tribal men, aged 22 and 25, were killed when their bike was hit by a truck near Gurwahi village, said Manpur police station in-charge Sharad Khamparia.

He said the truck driver fled the spot with the vehicle and a search is on to trace him,

In Khandwa, a food delivery boy was killed when a speeding truck rammed into his two-wheeler, said Kotwali Police Station in-charge BL Rathore.

Police intercepted the truck involved in the accident on Harsud road after giving a three-km chase but the driver managed to flee, he said.

In Betul district, a 40-year-old man was killed and his two daughters and a nephew were injured when the two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by a speeding truck near Rajiv Chowk on a state highway in Sarni town, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Roshan Jain.

The truck driver has been detained, he said.

In Anuppur district, one person was killed and another injured when two speeding bikes collided with each other between Kohka and Beldongri areas, said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shivkumar Singh.

The deceased is yet not identified, he said. 

