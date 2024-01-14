Bhopal: SC Judge Advises Judicial Officers Not To Pay Heed To Contempt Cases Over Social Media Comments

Bhopal: 'Don't Pay Heed To Contempt Over Social Comments,' SC Judge Advises Judicial Officers | FP Photo/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme court judge Justice Abhay S Oka advised judicial officers not to take up contempt of court cases against social media comments. Justice Oka was addressing a session on Artificial intelligence and Social Media on the last day of two days 10th MP State Judicial Officers Conference at Ravindra Bhavan on Sunday.

Explaining his stance, he said, “I was in Mumbai and there is a routine practice there that advocates raise points demanding even the arrest of sitting judges. So it happens and judicial officers have to ignore it.” Oka further told the judicial officers to have a strong mind when faced with such cases.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Ravi Malimath emphasised that AI is a tool to improve the efficiency of judicial services and not to make judgments. “Judiciary should have faith in the intelligence of judges and not in Artificial intelligence," he said.

Judges demand 5G facility

During the conference, the judges also raised the demand for 5G facilities for them. They said that they face various network and internet issues with the 2G BSNL sims provided to them.

On Saturday, Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjeev Khanna had expressed concern that the facilities and allowances provided to judges are more than before, but the judicial system still needs improvement. He said that for this the judges will have to look at both the parties equally and give them equal opportunities to present their views, evidences.