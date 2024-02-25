Madhya Pradesh: Illicit Liquor Worth ₹7L Seized In Alirajpur | File/ Representative Image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nanpur police confiscated illicit liquor worth Rs 7.16 lakh during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, police, under the leadership of sub-inspector Mukesh Kanasia and guidance of SDOP Neeraj Namdev, set up a checkpoint at Phata on Khandwa-Baroda Road. Around 1:00 am, a white-coloured vehicle was spotted attempting to evade the checkpoint.

Though the driver managed to flee, police found his abandoned truck on the way to Machhaliya Road. A search of the vehicle yielded 747 liters of liquor valued at Rs 7,16,020. An FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Excise Act against unknown perpetrators, with investigations ongoing.

SP Rajesh Vyas commended the diligent efforts of the police team, including sub-inspectors Manjit Singh, Babulal, and Dinesh Awasya, along with constables Dhan Singh and others. SP Vyas reiterated the police's commitment to maintaining peace, particularly with upcoming festivals and elections, pledging continued vigilance against illegal activities like liquor smuggling throughout the district.

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police in Alirajpur district, on Saturday, initiated challan actions as part of its 'operation kawach'. During this, traffic in-charge Arjun Singh Vaskel advised drivers on traffic rules, especially with the upcoming Bhagoria festival, ensuring safety during transportation from rural areas.

Guidelines were given to drivers of jeeps, autos and storms, emphasising not exceeding vehicle capacities to prevent accidents. Carriers on vehicles were removed and valid documents were mandated.

Vaskel and the traffic team educated drivers and passengers, removing carriers and taking challan actions on Nanpur and Ambua roads. Drivers expressed satisfaction with the actions, promising compliance with regulations, including removing carriers and limiting passenger numbers.