 Law And Order Situation Bad In 73 Days Of BJP Rule In MP, Claims Congress
PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 06:37 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh has deteriorated since the BJP government under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took over in December, the Congress' state unit chief Jitu Patwari said on Saturday.

Crimes have steadily increased in the 73 days that the BJP has been in power, he said.

"A BJP sarpanch and his wife were murdered in Ujjain, which is the home district of CM Yadav. A police vehicle was stolen from a police station. All these crimes have taken place in the last 73 days," Patwari told reporters.

An attempt was made to run over a sub inspector with a police vehicle, while a constable was later killed, he said.

Patwari said, through letters and social media posts, he had often requested CM Yadav, who is also state home minister, to relinquish the portfolio.

"Today's newspapers have reported about a dacoity during the day in Indore. Dacoity never took place in Indore. Some days back, Bajrang Dal men thrashed a tribal in Betul. I had issued that video. Later, another tribal was hung upside down, stripped and beaten. I released this video too," Patwari said.

