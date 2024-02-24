 MP Weather Update: Rainfall Expected In Most Parts Of State Over Next 3 Days
MP Weather Update: Rainfall Expected In Most Parts Of State Over Next 3 Days

Dr. Vedprakash Singh, Senior Scientist at IMD Bhopal, explained that the current weather activity is due to the active Western Disturbance and Trough line in the region.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall in approximately 60% of Madhya Pradesh, encompassing a total of 29 districts, over the next three days. The affected regions include Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol, and Narmadapuram divisions. Additionally, hailstorms are possible in 10 districts, including Jabalpur and Narmadapuram.

Dr. Vedprakash Singh, Senior Scientist at IMD Bhopal, explained that the current weather activity is due to the active Western Disturbance and Trough line in the region. A cyclonic circulation system in southern Chhattisgarh is also contributing to moisture influx from the Bay of Bengal, affecting eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Here's the forecast for the next three days

February 25: Light rainfall is expected in districts such as Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Betul, Narmadapuram, and Burhanpur.

February 26: Most parts of the state will experience the system's influence, with rain likely in regions like Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, and Indore. Hailstorms are possible in Mandla, Dindori, Narsinghpur, Anuppur, Jabalpur, and other districts.

February 27: The weather system will remain active, bringing rain to northern and central regions, including Sagar, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Umaria, Katni, Shahdol, Anuppur, Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa, and Mauganj. Thunderstorm activity is expected in Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Rajgarh, Betul, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna, and Satna.

However, regions like Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior-Chambal divisions may not experience significant weather changes, although cloud cover is possible.

Prior to this forecast, Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature at 23.4 degrees Celsius, while Khargone registered the highest at 32.4 degrees Celsius. Major cities reported temperatures ranging from 26.6 to 28.5 degrees Celsius.

