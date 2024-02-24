Bhopal: 38 Quintals Of Substandard Mawa, Cheese Worth ₹9L Seized

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The food and drugs administration (FDA) department team has seized 38 quintals mawa, cottage cheese worth Rs 9 lakh on Friday.

On receiving information about the arrival of consignment of substandard mawa and cottage cheese from Gwalior, the department officials spotted the vehicle (number MP07-GB-0531) at Nav Bahar Vegetable Market early morning. The truck carried 31.50 quintals of mawa and about 6.50 quintals of cottage cheese.

Six samples of mawa and two samples of cottage cheese were sent to State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal.

According department official Devendra Kumar Verma, mawa and cottage cheese will be kept in cold storage till report is awaited. On the basis of investigation report, a decision will be taken regarding the sale/destruction of the seized mawa and paneer.

Fine Rs 4.35 lakh imposed

A fine of Rs 4.35 lakh has been imposed by Additional District Magistrate Harendra Narayan while passing orders in 43 cases. Among the decisions passed, fine of Rs 50,000 has been imposed on Nagpur-based Krishna Agencies for manufacturing fake Chamanbahar, Rs 25,000 against Nema Areca Traders based at Old Junkyard for selling substandard betel nuts mixed with palm seeds, Rs 25,000 against Shree Krishna Dairy Shop at Bawadia Kala for selling substandard betel nuts mixed with palm seeds.

In addition, a sum of Rs 25,000 has been imposed against Dave Saurashtra Dairy located at Harshvardhan Nagar on charges of selling substandard mawa, Rs 20,000 against Dave Saurashtra Dairy located in Harshvardhan Nagar on charges of selling substandard ghee and Rs 25,000 against Brijdham Dairy on charges of selling substandard mawa, Tajul Masjid. The charge of operating food business in unhygienic conditions includes a fine of Rs 20,000 against nearby Zam-Zam fast food.