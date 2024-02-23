 Bhopal: PC Sharma Lodges Complaint With MPHRC Over Bhadbhada Slum Clearance
Friday, February 23, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister and Congress leader PC Sharma lodged a complaint with the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Friday regarding the clearance of encroachments from Bhadbhada slum in Bhopal.

The Bhopal district administration, in collaboration with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), undertook the removal of residential structures following an order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday.

Expressing his concerns, Sharma emphasized the importance of the Human Rights Commission in safeguarding human rights. He highlighted the violation of human rights in the Bhadbhada area, where public settlements were demolished, leaving 384 families homeless. Sharma pointed out that essential services like power, water, and rations were cut off, disrupting the lives of residents, especially affecting children during exam time.

Sharma raised questions about the removal process, noting that the affected individuals possessed land documents, and there were religious sites like a temple and mosque in the area. He criticized the lack of alternative arrangements before the eviction and questioned the ambiguity in the notices issued by the authorities.

Referring to the removal action, ACP Anil Shukla stated that it was conducted under NGT directives, with occupants reportedly vacating voluntarily and receiving support from the administration. Despite this, around 1000 police personnel were deployed during the eviction process.

