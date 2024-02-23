 MP: 19-Yr-Old Caught Writing Class 10 Board Exam For Ailing Friend In Gwalior; Appeared In 4 Papers As Impersonator
MP: 19-Yr-Old Caught Writing Class 10 Board Exam For Ailing Friend In Gwalior; Appeared In 4 Papers As Impersonator

The examinee had already completed four papers before being caught while attempting the fifth.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Accused Sanjay Pal |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old boy was allegedly caught writing class 10th board exam on behalf of his ailing friend in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police said on Friday.

The fake examinee had already taken four papers before being caught in the fifth exam at the centre. Identified as Sanjay Pal, the imposter was taking the exam at CBS Convent School. He was writing exam on behalf of his friend who is a student of Hariom Convent School.

article-image

During the exam, when local education officials arrived for a routine check and sought students' documents, Pal's age was found to be 17 years. When questioned, he admitted to be taking the exam for his friend, claiming the latter was unwell, hence unable to appear for the exam.

District Education Officer Ajay Katiyar revealed that the fake examinee had appeared for the previous four papers and had come to take the fifth paper, when caught. He also questioned why the officials did not notice this earlier and sought answers from the concerned authorities.

Following a complaint by the center's director against the fake student, a case has been registered against him under the Examination Act.

