Bhopal: Renovated 154-Yr-Old Golghar To Come Live With Pari Bazaar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pari Bazaar will be revived among all other traditions of old Bhopal in the 154-yr-old Golghar. The Pari Bazaar is a symbol of women empowerment which was used to organise by women, for women and of the women by Begums of Bhopal. Other traditions of old Bhopal like Chaar Bayt, Qawwali, zari-zardozi, cuisines will also be revamped in the historical monument Golghar, which was once known as Gulshan-e-Alam.

“The heritage value of old Bhopal will be converted into an art and craft centre in the renovated Golghar. Local art and artisans will also be promoted here,” said an official of state archeology department.

Tourists will be able to visit the renovated Golghar in Shahjahanabad locality of the Old City this March. The historical monument was constructed by Shahjehan Begum, the then ruler of the Bhopal State, in 1869 for use as her office. As its name suggests, Golghar is round in shape and has 33 doors.

The renovation is being done by the state archeology department and mp tourism board at a cost of Rs 4 crore. A mixture of slaked lime, glue and jaggery was used for the renovation. Water mixed with powdered Urad, Methi and Bel leaves was added to the mixture to prepare a paste which was used in place of cement for the brickwork

According to Yadav, a museum and research centre will come up in a building on the premises of Golghar. The museum will showcase antiquities excavated from different sites in Madhya Pradesh by the state archaeology department from 1958 onwards. These antiquities number more than 10,000 and include ornaments made of stone, metal and ivory, remains of clay utensils, coins, toys etc. These objects, excavated from sites in Mandsaur, Bhopal, Khandwa, Khargone, Raisen, Sehore, Badwani and Jabalpur, among other places, are presently stored in the fort at Islam Nagar near Bhopal and include both pre-historical and historical antiquities. Besides, a library for researchers will also be established.

“The renovation work of Golghar is completed. So visitors will be able to see the renovated monument from March this year, Yadav said adding that “Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate it.”