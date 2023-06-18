Madhya Pradesh: Huge Investment In 15 Districts Of Ujjain & Indore Divisions To Enhance Power Distribution And Reduce Power Losses

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the SSTD scheme, development and construction work worth Rs 315 crore would be undertaken in 15 districts of the company area including Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Agar and Shajapur. This would enhance the power distribution capacity and reduce losses. Apart from 15 new grids, about 3,900 km of new lines would also be laid.

Managing Director of MP Western Region Power Distribution Company Amit Tomar on Saturday said that a large chunk of the work would be completed by March 2024 under the SSTD scheme. A total of 15 new grids of 33/11 KV would be built in Ujjain, Ratlam and other districts costing around Rs 35 crore. Along with this, 427 km of new 33 KV line would be laid. Around 550 km of 11 KV and the work of converting conductor wires to high capacity would be done for a total of 2,900 km.

Tomar also said that along with this, the work of installing new power transformers in old grids or expanding capacity would be done at 110 places, grids. Distribution transformers would also be installed at 2,100 new locations or transformers at old locations would be replaced. The responsibility of completing the work on time has been assigned to chief engineer SL Karwadia and superintending engineer Ashwin Parwal. A nodal officer has also been nominated in each district for these works, he added.

