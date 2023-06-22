 Madhya Pradesh: Hatpipliya MLA & Social Workers Felicitated In Jagannath Yatra
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath was taken out with traditional devotion and enthusiasm. The procession, led by Madhur family, made its way through main road of the city, reaching Ujjain intersection. Along the route, Hatpipliya MLA Manoj Chaudhary and other social workers involved in the yatra were felicitated.

The event witnessed presence of hundreds of people, including social workers Mahendra Singh Nagukhedi, Muzammil Mirza, and others.

The felicitation of Hatpipliya MLA Manoj Chaudhary and social workers during the Jagannath Yatra, enhanced the spirit of devotion and unity within the community.

