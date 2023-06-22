Madhya Pradesh: Two Held For Stealing Tractor-Trolley

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police claimed to have arrested a man and his accomplice for stealing tractor-trolleys from tractor agencies.

The police also seized a tractor-trolley from their possession. Both the accused were presented before the court.

According to reports, a resident of Peera, Dushyant Kumar complained to the police on June 16 that a tractor-trolley and DVR of the CCTV camera were stolen from his agency on the night of June 15.

Since the incident on CCTV cameras, the thieves stole its DVR. The police began to inquire into the case and arrested a man identified as Shivam Sahu, resident of Haveli Darwaza, Mahoba and his accomplice Junaid Khan. Both of them confessed to having committed the theft.

Both Shivam and Junaid used to install CCTV cameras and observed the spot where they committed thefts.

Shivam is a hardened criminal against whom there are cases of robbery, theft and loot at MahobaKotwali.

Youth arrested for shooting

A man shooting at a manager of a motorcycle agency was arrested immediately after the incident. The accused said he had committed the crime because of the stories of gangsters publicised through videos and social media.

A 26-year-old man Ankit Jain, resident of ward number 2 in Badamalhara area is working as sales manager in Devdiya Auto Sales. He lodged a complaint at Badamalhara police station two days ago that a man Shani Raja, resident Mabai village, entered his office cabin and shot at him. But, somehow, he could save himself. The police began an inquiry into the case and arrested the accused.