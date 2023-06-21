Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa Collector Orders Probe Into Administration Of Saline Bottle Of Expiry Date By Anandam Hospital

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Problems for Anandam Hospital, a private hospital in Sendhwa tehsil, could increase manifold as district collector Dr Fating Rahul Haridas has ordered a probe into the case of administering saline bottle of expiry date to a pregnant tribal woman.

Barwani chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Anita Singare said that acting on the complaint of Thawli Bai Jadhav of Ajgaria, who was allegedly administered expiry date saline at Anandam Hospital, district collector had ordered a probe. Detailed investigation would be conducted by Sendhwa SDM Abhishek Saraf, district health officer Dr Chandrajit Singh Sanwale, and gynaecologist Dr Neelam Katia. The team would submit report with clear opinion in next five days. On the basis of the report, further action would be ensured.

Development Block Medical Officer of Sendhwa Dr OS Kanel said that Thawli Bai of Ajgaria was admitted to Anandam Hospital in Sendhwa on June 18. Sonography report stated that she was carrying 31-week twins. After the operation, she delivered two dead newborns at the hospital. Meanwhile, as her condition turned serious, she was admitted to a hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat. Dr Kanel said that as the woman and her family were living in Maharashtra, she could not be examined by ANM or ASHA workers. She did not even have the Ayushman card.

As per the picture received, the Ivy Fluid bottle which was allegedly administered to Thawli Bai had already expired in April, Dr Kanel added.