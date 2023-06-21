Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Govt Will Depart After Four Months, Says Kamal Nath

Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly and state PCC chief Kamal Nath | PTI

Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As state assembly polls near, Congress has intensified poll preparations. Former chief minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath reached Akodia in Shajapur on Wednesday and held discussion with reporters and the locals.

During discussion with journalists, he said that only local candidates would be given priority in the assembly elections. Nath also addressed a public meeting and targeted the BJP government.

Congress leader said that Shivraj government’s would depart after four months. In the upcoming elections, the Congress would form the government by getting more seats than before and the MLAs who have left the Congress and joined the BJP would be taught a lesson by the people.

Nath said that in the last one year, the state government took a loan of Rs 3 lakh crore, but instead of giving benefits to the youth, farmers and teachers, the BJP gave big contracts and took commission in advance.

He said that the election was near, so Shivraj Singh had turned into a machine of Bhoomi Pujan and keeps coconuts in his pocket. Shivraj Singh's farewell after four months, he did not remember his sisters, farmers, teachers for 18 years and now as soon as the elections come, he started remembering all.