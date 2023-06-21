Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Worship Road, Urge To Prevent Accidents

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to bring down road accidents on Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, Sagwal villagers on Tuesday offered prayers to the Almighty at Mangod-Dasai Road.

Earlier, women and children took out a rally on road safety from the village to the above-mentioned road.

On reaching the spot, they worshipped the road and offered coconut urging it to stop frequent road accidents. Villagers also administered an oath to local drivers to follow traffic rules and to drive vehicles at the suggested speed.

Sagwal residents Mahesh Patidar and Soman Patel said that in the last two months six major accidents took place on Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, passing through the Sardarpur area. This led to the death of 16 people. This forced them to take out a rally and explain the importance of road safety to drivers and commuters.