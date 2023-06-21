Madhya Pradesh: Central Govt Has Lived Up To People’s Expectation, Says Mandsaur MP

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National co-treasurer and MP Sudhir Gupta (Mandsaur) said that Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lived up to the expectations of the people and fulfilled promises like removal of Section 370, construction of Lord Ram Temple at Ayodhya and many others.

He was speaking in Sanyukta Morcha Sammelan organised by BJP on completion of the years of the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MP Gupta urged BJP workers to share Central government’s achievements with people. He said that the world had recognized country’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

BJP district in-charge Pradeep Pandey said that official grand welcome extended by the US to Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed this assertion.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that Expressway had opened the door of progress of this area. Senior BJP leader Manohar Porwal conducted the programme while BJP district general secretary Nirmal Kataria gave vote of thanks.