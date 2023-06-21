 Madhya Pradesh: Central Govt Has Lived Up To People’s Expectation, Says Mandsaur MP
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Central Govt Has Lived Up To People’s Expectation, Says Mandsaur MP

Madhya Pradesh: Central Govt Has Lived Up To People’s Expectation, Says Mandsaur MP

He was speaking in Sanyukta Morcha Sammelan organised by BJP on completion of the years of the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National co-treasurer and MP Sudhir Gupta (Mandsaur) said that Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lived up to the expectations of the people and fulfilled promises like removal of Section 370, construction of Lord Ram Temple at Ayodhya and many others.

He was speaking in Sanyukta Morcha Sammelan organised by BJP on completion of the years of the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MP Gupta urged BJP workers to share Central government’s achievements with people. He said that the world had recognized country’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

BJP district in-charge Pradeep Pandey said that official grand welcome extended by the US to Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed this assertion.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that Expressway had opened the door of progress of this area. Senior BJP leader Manohar Porwal conducted the programme while BJP district general secretary Nirmal Kataria gave vote of thanks.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Railways Approve ₹4.45 Cr For Final Survey Of New Railway Lines
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Central Govt Has Lived Up To People’s Expectation, Says Mandsaur MP

Madhya Pradesh: Central Govt Has Lived Up To People’s Expectation, Says Mandsaur MP

Madhya Pradesh: Railways Approve ₹4.45 Cr For Final Survey Of New Railway Lines

Madhya Pradesh: Railways Approve ₹4.45 Cr For Final Survey Of New Railway Lines

Madhya Pradesh: Ruckus Over Delay In Water Supply Rocks General House Meeting

Madhya Pradesh: Ruckus Over Delay In Water Supply Rocks General House Meeting

Madhya Pradesh: One Killed, Another Injured In A Road Mishap On NH-59

Madhya Pradesh: One Killed, Another Injured In A Road Mishap On NH-59

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorm In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Sagar & More

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorm In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Sagar & More