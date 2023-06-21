Madhya Pradesh: Railways Approve ₹4.45 Cr For Final Survey Of New Railway Lines

Representative Image/ Pixabay

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Railways on Tuesday approved Rs 4.45 crore for final survey of new railway lines between Mandsaur-Suwasara and Mandsaur- Banswara railway stations.

Centre has issued orders with acceptance of Rs 1.62 crore for final survey of 65-km-long Mandsaur- Suwasara and Rs 3 crore for 120-km-long Mandsaur- Banswara railway routes, aiming to provide better mobility to the commuters.

MP Sudhir Gupta has been repeatedly raising the demand for new railway lines between these stations for easy commutation of common people. He also discussed it with Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav and top railway officials.

The new railway line will not just connect two states with an alternative route but also link Delhi- Mumbai and reduce traffic on the main railway line. Following joint efforts of Rajasthan MP and Rajasthan BJP state president CP Joshi and MP Gupta, the final survey of Mandsaur- Banswara line has been approved, linking three states, including MP, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

With the new line, hope for development in tribal dominated Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Mandsaur, Neemuch has been raised. On behalf of local residents, MP Joshi and Gupta have extended best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway minister Vaishnav.