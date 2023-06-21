 Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior's Topi Bazar Road May Be Open To Public
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The administration is searching for an alternative route to make Maharaj Bada as pedestrian zone and to reduce traffic pressure there.

The officials of the district administration inspected the Bada area in the city on Monday and decided to open the Topi Bazar road for two-wheeler riders.

A biker can use 40-foot-wide Topi Bazar road to go from Daulatganj to Sarafa Bazar road.

Nevertheless, the administration will have take consent of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to open the road.

The traders of Topi Bazar are opposed to opening the road. They said it would adversely affect their business.

Additional superintendent of police (traffic) Rishikesh Meena said 40-foot-wide Topi Bazar road seemed to be a fine alternative to the bikers.

The collector and superintendent of police inspected the road, he said.

