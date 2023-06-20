 Madhya Pradesh: Six Medical Students Suspended For Ragging In Vidisha
Madhya Pradesh: Six Medical Students Suspended For Ragging In Vidisha

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College |

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Six students belonging to the 2021-2022 batch of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College were suspended for three months over alleged complaint of ragging, on Tuesday.

The action was taken after they were found guilty of engaging in ragging activities with their juniors.

Additionally, the students have been directed to vacate the hostel premises as part of the penalty.

