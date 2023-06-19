Madhya Pradesh: Anandam Hospital Under Scanner After Doctor Administers Expired Saline To Pregnant Lady

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Anandam Hospital, a private hospital in Sendhwa tehsil was once again embroiled in controversy after an on-duty doctor at the hospital reportedly supplied an expired saline bottle to a pregnant lady.

The woman was shifted to Baroda Hospital by the administration of the hospital in question at their own expense after the lady’s family members and the district president of Adim Jati Janajati, Russel Senani raised their objection over the treatment given to the pregnant woman.

According to information, Somriya Jadhav, from Ajgariya panchayat falling under Sendhwa assembly constituency in Barwani district, admitted his expecting wife to the hospital after she had stomach pain.

The relatives said that after having preliminary test on the woman, the hospital management told them that the woman is pregnant with twins and she need to be operated immediately to save both herself and her children. The hospital asked Somriya to deposit Rs 50k. After operation, both the babies were found to be stillborn.

After which the relatives accused the hospital management of medical negligence. Meanwhile, Russel Senani reached the hospital and saw an expired saline bottle being administered to the pregnant woman in the ICU. After having discussion with on duty doctors, the family members sought a clarification on this.

The hospital management who found them on the back foot claimed that the expired saline bottle was not administered to the patient. On which information was given to the administration and a panchnama prepared by the administration. After the case, the hospital management said that no amount was taken from the woman and she was sent to Baroda at their own expense for further treatment.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Five Injured Over Land Dispute In Khandwa