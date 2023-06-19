Madhya Pradesh: Five Injured Over Land Dispute In Khandwa

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Five people were injured after two groups clashed over a land in Khandwa, police said on Monday. The bloody confrontation took place at Badgaon Gujar village.

The dispute took place between Mahesh and Hiralal. Both were claiming their ownership of the government land. One group placed an iron angle for wire fencing on the land adjacent to the government drain. Another group began a quarrel claiming that the place belongs to them.

Hiralal alleged Mahesh of assaulting him and his companions even when he accepted his mistake of placing those iron angles. However, Mahesh also got serious injuries in the fight. The injured were admitted to the district hospital. Both parties have lodged complaint against each other at the Kotwali police station.