Madhya Pradesh: Saravanan Takes Over As C&MD, NFL

FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): U Saravanan has taken over the charge of chairman and managing director (CMD) of National Fertilisers Limited. Prior to this, he was serving as CMD of another fertiliser firm CPSE, Madras Fertilisers Limited.

A chemical engineer from Anna University and MBA from University of Madras, Saravanan has a wide experience spanning over 33 years covering both Oil Refinery and Fertiliser Industry. He is a life member of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IICE).

He has completed the graduate training on Process Design conducted by M/s UOP at Chicago, USA. He has also worked in the project team for pre-commissioning and commissioning activities of 0.6 MMTPA of Olefin Project at Rayong, Thailand under Toyo Engineering, Japan.

Prior to taking over as CMD of MFL, he was the director (technical) of the company and also held additional charge as director (technical) of another fertilizer firm CPSE, FACT, Cochin for more than a year. He was also a board member of Indian Potash Limited and Fortune Bio-tech. As the CMD, MFL, Saravanan is credited for turning around the company into a profit making one.

