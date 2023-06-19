Madhya Pradesh: Admin Mulls To Seize Properties Of Burhanpur Scam Accused | Representative Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Failing to nab the three accused involved in the infamous multi-crore scam at the Tribal Welfare Department, the administration are now mulling to seize the properties of the accused who are on the run.

A scam of about Rs 4 crore has been exposed in the Tribal Welfare Department. So far five accused have been arrested in the case, while the police is preparing to attach properties of the three accused by declaring them absconders. The then assistant commissioner Arun Mahajan was also called for questioning after giving notice, but he is also absconding.

Burhanpur SP Rahul Kumar Lodha informed that the three accused who are on the run include, the then sports officer Narendra Mahajan, Rakesh Savkare and teacher Bhalchandra Panwar.

Declaring these accused as absconders, action is being taken to attach their properties. The then assistant commissioner Arun Mahajan was called after giving notice, but he is also on the run, the officer said.

Scam happened from 2010-17

There was a scam in the Tribal Welfare Department between 2010 and 2017. During this, the officers posted as assistant commissioners in the department will be questioned. Along with this, emphasis is also being laid on the arrest of the three absconding accused. Many secrets can be revealed with the arrest. The matter was investigated in 2019, then the embezzlement of an amount of about Rs 10.7 crore was mentioned in the investigation report. Police say that as soon as the accused are arrested, the whole matter will be clear.