 Madhya Pradesh's Most Wanted Smuggler Kamal Singh Rana Held From Shirdi, His 4 Aides Nabbed In Neemuch
Kamal Rana, the most wanted smuggler in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was on the run for a long time and the police of both states are searching for him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Jaipur police crime branch team nabbed most wanted smuggler Kamal Singh Rana from Shirdi town of Maharashtra. Police nabbed four others, including three from Neemuch along with Rana.

Kamal Rana, the most wanted smuggler in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was on the run for a long time and the police of both states are searching for him. Even Rajasthan police announced a reward of Rs 50 thousand and Madhya Pradesh announced a reward of Rs 20 thousand on him.

Those who were arrested along with Rana include, Jitendra alias Jeetu, a resident of Jeeran, Neemuch, Omprakash alias Guddu Rawat, a resident of Jeeran, Neemuch, Virendra Jaat and Chandra Singh.

Earlier, Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh police had arrested Bhim Singh Awari, a member of Kamal Rana gang, by raiding Chitkheda village under the Jeeran police station area.

Notably, Kamal Singh Rana was involved in criminal activities including murder, robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder and about three dozen crimes of illegal firearms. Both the states were looking for Rana, who was absconding in smuggling and other criminal cases of both the states.

