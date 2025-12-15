Indore News: Senior Congress Leader Sajjan Singh Verma Takes Swipe At BJP After Elevated Bridge Nod |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing approval of the elevated bridge project in Indore by BJP government after a delay of over six-and-a-half years, former PWD minister and senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma issued a sharp and controversial statement questioning the delay and its timing.

Verma released a video accusing BJP of deliberately stalling the project for years. He said, “The group of fools has finally understood the importance of the project after six years,” alleging that the project was put on hold only to deny political credit to the Congress government.

He claimed that during his tenure, the elevated bridge project had been fully planned, tenders completed, and funds allocated. However, he alleged that the BJP government shelved it solely to prevent Congress from receiving credit. He added that the same plan has now been approved after six-and-a-half years.

Targeting the BJP government over the BRTS, Verma alleged that thousands of crores of rupees were spent in corruption on the project, which continues even during dismantling. He said that had the correct decision been taken six years ago, there would have been no need to dismantle the BRTS. The elevated bridge, he argued, could have ensured smooth traffic above the existing BRTS at ground level.

In a direct appeal to the public, Verma questioned when the people of Indore would “free the city from this group,” intensifying the political rhetoric. The controversy erupted a day after Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav approved the elevated bridge project during a review meeting in Indore.

Cong planning was flawed: Mayor

Responding to Verma’s remarks, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav dismissed the allegations, saying Verma has always acted with a negative and malicious mindset. The Mayor added that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sanctioned the elevated corridor without considering which party was in power in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhargav also questioned the planning during the Congress regime, saying that if proper plans had been submitted and funds utilized effectively, the project would not have faced such delays. He asserted that Verma should instead explain how flawed planning during his tenure caused the prolonged delay.