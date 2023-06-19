Caught On Camera: MP Man Suffers Heart Attack On Bicycle, Dies On Spot

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In another shocking incident, a man suffered a heart attack while riding a bicycle in middle of the road inBarwani on Saturday. He died on the spot.

He lost his balance on as his bicycle rammed into the parked vehicles. The video is going viral on the social media.

The man is identified as Ashok Solanki, resident of Eklara Basahat. He was rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident, where the doctor declared him dead.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the social worker Ajit Jain, when he got the information that a person had fallen from a moving bike near Bank of Baroda. They immediately reached the spot and called the ambulance. By the time Ashok died.

Read Also Indore: Event Held To Felicitate Students For Academic Achievements

Ajit Jain said that due to the bad traffic system on the way, the ambulance could not reach the hospital on time. He added that the young man works as a labourer and had left where he was working, asking to go to the hospital. On his way, he asked for medicine. The medical practitioner advised him to be admitted to the hospital immediately. The young man was going to get admitted in the hospital, meanwhile this incident happened.

The relatives of the deceased have been informed. The body was handed over to his family members.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Shirdi Pilgrims To Fly From Indore Airport