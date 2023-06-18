 Madhya Pradesh: Shirdi Pilgrims To Fly From Indore Airport
Madhya Pradesh: Shirdi Pilgrims To Fly From Indore Airport

All selected pilgrims for air travel to Shirdi will assemble here on the evening of June 18 at the collectorate where they will be felicitated by the district administration.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): 32 pilgrims will go to Shirdi by air under Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana from the district. According to information, all 32 pilgrims will depart from Indore airport in the morning of June 19.

All selected pilgrims for air travel to Shirdi will assemble here on the evening of June 18 at the collectorate where they will be felicitated by the district administration. All pilgrims will have an overnight stay on June 18 here for which arrangements have been made by the district administration. Pilgrims will depart from Ratlam by bus at 5am to reach Indore Airport for Shirdi travel by air.

