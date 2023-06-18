 Indore: IMC Removes Encroachment On High Court Order
The removal has given relief to the residents of Gajadhar Nagar, Shivmoti Nagar, and Chitawad from the illegal constructions and encroachment.

Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Indore: IMC Removes Encroachment On High Court Order | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation has removed the encroachment from the main road of Anand Nagar following the order of the High Court over a public interest litigation filed by advocate AnadiSilawat.

The petition was filed in the High Court by advocate AnadiSilavat along with advocates LC Patne, Shantanu Sharma, and BakimSilawat.

“Due to this public interest litigation filed in the High Court, people got justice and freedom from their suffering. This decision of the High Court will set a milestone for the encroachers in future,” Silawat said.

