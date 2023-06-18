Indore Sports Update: Bhopal Team Wins MP T2O Championship For Deaf

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal defeated Indore by 7 wickets in the Madhya Pradesh T20 Cricket Championship, organized by Mandhyanchal Cricket Society of the Deaf, at Ranital Ground , Jabalpur recently. Prizes were given away by MLA Dhirendra Jain and Abhishek Yadav. This information was given by Kamlesh Dongre and Pawan Vyas.

Batting first, Indore scored 41 runs in their essay. Bhopal reached the target of 42 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Saurabh Chaturvedi , Vaibhav and Mohammed Junaid were declared Man of the Match, best bowlers and Man of the series respectively.

Ashutosh, Gautam and Devanshi in title clash |

Indore

In the 62nd Sartaj League Badminton tournament, organized by Sartaj Academy, the title match of 17-year-old boys will be played between Ashutosh Binnani and Gautam Moonat . Devanshi Garde in 13-year-old girl's category and Shlok Khatri in the 15-year-old boy's also reached finals.

Ashutosh defeated Shlok Khatri by 15-5,15-7 and Gautam Moonat defeated Aditya Rathore by 15-2,15-5 at Narayan Bagh Bal Vikas Kendra Badminton Hall, Dharmesh Yashlaha said that Ashutosh Binnani and Gautam Moonat of Indore will play in the main round of 17-year-old boy doubles in the MP State Junior Ranking Badminton Competition being held in Vidisha, compared to the main round from June 18 to 20, Ashutosh Binnani of Sartaj Academy will play 17-year-old boys singles played up to the fourth round in the qualification round.

Shlok Khatri defeated Aditya Rathore by 16-14,15-8, Man Barjatya defeated Sanmati Mehta by 15-6,15-1 and Aditya Rathore defeated Divyansh Sharma by 15-3,15-4 in their respective age group.

Ashank Mishra defeated Divyanshi Singh by 15-1,15-3 in 11 years age group, Man Barjatya defeated Tirth Goyal by 16-14,15-11 and Artham Jain defeated Divyanshi Singh by 15-3,15- 4.

Mahuri, Akansha, Sarthak, Arthav in the next round |

Indore

Thrilling matches were played in the initial round of the second district ranking table tennis competition organized under the aegis of Indore District Table Tennis Association. The competitions are being organized at Abhay Prashal.

In the Under-11 age group girls, Mahuri Shelgaonkar beat Shidiksha Jain 3-1, Nehal Nahar beat Arvi Jain 3-1, Akanshi Thakur beat Sanvi Singhal 3-2, Divyansh Chaturvedi beat Vini Natu 3-1 and in boys category Sameer Sayyed beat Meet Mimrot 3-0, Sarthak Khare beat Sohan Ranade 3-0, Atishay Jain beat Virat Wankhede 3-0, Sarthak Raghuvanshi beat Punyansh Jain 3-0 to enter the next round.

In the under-13 girls category, Advika Agarwal beat Arvi Jain 3-0, Saanvi Singhal beat Siddhi Bhadoria 3-2, Akansha Thakur beat Madhuri Salgaonkar 3-0, Sambhavi Sahu beat Susti Purohit 3-0, and in the boys category, Mridul Joshi beat Rudransh Jha by 3-0, Sameer Sayyad beat Soumitra Joshi by 3-0, Arthav Singh beat Mayank Sadel by 3-0, Vansh Chauhan beat Sarthak Khare by 3-2.

Earlier, tournament was inaugurated by by BSNL’s Chief Principal General Manager Sanjeev Singhal and MPTTA President Om Soni. On this occasion, General secretary of MPTTA Jayesh Acharya, Rinku Acharya and District Secretary Nilesh Ved were specially present.The program was conducted by Naveen Soni and vote of thanks was proposed by Govind Sharma.

State judo competition begins

Indore

Under the direction of Madhya Pradesh Judo Association, the Cadet State Judo Competition, organized by Indore District Judo Association, started at the branch hall of Christian College. Chief guest of the inauguration ceremony of the competition was principal of the college Dr Amit David, President of Madhya Pradesh Judo Association Jagjit Singh Sandhu, guest Pankaj Virmal, Prakash Chaudhary, Kurush Dinsha, Naresh Tatwade, Organizing Secretary Dr Purnima Bise The tournament was ended in the presence of Director Mahmood Khan.

Followings are the results of the matches

In 60 kg category, first place was Toheen Ahmed Jabalpur, second place Daksh Makaniya, first place Vikas Chaudhary, second Udit Narayan Shivpuri in 66 kg and third place special Raghuvanshi Guna and Dhananjay Wadhwani Bhopal.In 40 kg category first Sarika Anjum Jabalpur, second Ashish Agarwal Guna and Komal Negi MP RJ and Harshita Shivpuri stood third.

In the 50 kg boys category, first place Ajay Bagri Shivpuri, second Prashant Guna and third place Chinmay Dwivedi and Akul Singh Jabalpur and Bhopal.Among 44 Girls, first Pragya Singh MP RJ, second Naina Sharma Shivpuri and third place Aanchal Barga Ankur Bhopal Branch and Farha Naaz Jabalpur.In 48 kg girls category, Payal Patil MP RJ Bhopal stood first, Laxmi Rathore Shivpuri second, Anushka Bhopal third and Naina Dubey Guna third.