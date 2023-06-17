Sports Ministry Increases Upper Ceiling Norms Of Boarding, Lodging For Athletes, Team Officials By 66%

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. | (Credits: Twitter)

A considerable change in the upper ceiling amount for boarding and accommodation has been announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in an effort to support Indian athletes and team officials competing in international contests. The increased standard, which represents a 66% increase, is part of the Ministry's National Sports Federation Assistance Scheme.

Athletes and support personnel travelling for authorised international contests, often known as foreign exposures, will now be eligible for a day stipend of USD $250 under the recently updated regulations. From the prior cap of USD 150 each day, this huge rise represents a big improvement.

The Local Organising Committees (LOC) charges for boarding and accommodation during tournaments abroad frequently exceeded the previous ceiling of USD 150 per day, which prompted National Sports Federations (NSFs) to urge that the ceiling amount be revised. It should be noted that these boarding and lodging standards hadn't been altered since they were established in November 2015, therefore the revision was long overdue.

With the revised updates, the NSFs can arrange for better accommodations for athletes when they represent the country in various international competitions.