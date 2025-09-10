Indore Collector To Educational Institutes: Ensure Ragging-Free Campuses |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Collector Shivam Verma has issued strict instructions to heads of educational institutions across the district to ensure that no incidents of ragging occur under any circumstances.

Speaking at a meeting of the District-Level Anti-Ragging Committee held at the Collectorate on Wednesday, Verma emphasised the need to create a congenial and safe atmosphere for students in all campuses.

“All institutions must have foolproof systems to prevent ragging,” Verma said, adding that maintaining a healthy and inclusive environment for students is non-negotiable. Heads of institutions were reminded that it is their special responsibility to remain vigilant and responsive at all times.

The meeting was attended by ADM Roshan Rai, Dr. M.D. Somani (Nodal Officer, Higher Education), Committee Member Mahendra Songira, and others.

Key directives from the meeting included:

-Constant monitoring in hostels, canteens, and campus hotspots.

-Formation of student committees comprising junior and senior students to encourage dialogue.

-Ensuring basic amenities like lighting, clean toilets, drinking water, and a hygienic environment in hostels.

-Surprise inspections by senior teachers and wardens, especially in the evenings and at night on a regular basis.

-Restriction of unauthorised entries into hostels, and maintaining a visitor logbook.

-Continuous quality checks on food served in canteens.

-Promoting open communication between staff and students, particularly juniors.

The collector also asked the institutions to comply with Supreme Court and UGC guidelines on ragging prevention. He directed the heads of institutions to hold regular staff meetings to share anti-ragging protocols and to act promptly on any student grievances.

The district lead college will organise a coordination meeting for all government and private colleges in Indore to follow these guidelines and share best practices.