Indore: Event Held To Felicitate Students For Academic Achievements

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Geeta Rameshwaram Nyas and Vasudev Yadav Samaj Sangh organised an event to felicitate students and individuals for academic achievements. Among others Simi Yadav, who has been selected as deputy collector was honoured. Chief guest Dadu Maharaj applauded role of parents in bringing up children. Former MLA Satyanarayan Patel pledged support for underprivileged students. Retired judge Mohammad Shamim appreciated social workers and emphasised students' role in national development. Cash rewards were given to successful X and XII grade students. Event was moderated by Madan Parmalia.

