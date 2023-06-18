 Indore: Event Held To Felicitate Students For Academic Achievements
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Event Held To Felicitate Students For Academic Achievements

Indore: Event Held To Felicitate Students For Academic Achievements

Chief guest Dadu Maharaj applauded role of parents in bringing up children.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Geeta Rameshwaram Nyas and Vasudev Yadav Samaj Sangh organised an event to felicitate students and individuals for academic achievements. Among others Simi Yadav, who has been selected as deputy collector was honoured. Chief guest Dadu Maharaj applauded role of parents in bringing up children. Former MLA Satyanarayan Patel pledged support for underprivileged students. Retired judge Mohammad Shamim appreciated social workers and emphasised students' role in national development. Cash rewards were given to successful X and XII grade students. Event was moderated by Madan Parmalia.

Read Also
Indore: City Chapter Of ICSI Adjudged Best Chapter
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers’ Conference Winds Up In Kukshi

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers’ Conference Winds Up In Kukshi

Madhya Pradesh: Shirdi Pilgrims To Fly From Indore Airport

Madhya Pradesh: Shirdi Pilgrims To Fly From Indore Airport

Madhya Pradesh: Sickle Cell Screening Programme To Be Held In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Sickle Cell Screening Programme To Be Held In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Man Sent To Police Remand For Availing Loan Crookedly In Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Man Sent To Police Remand For Availing Loan Crookedly In Alot

Indore: Event Held To Felicitate Students For Academic Achievements

Indore: Event Held To Felicitate Students For Academic Achievements