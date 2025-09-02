Madhya Pradesh: Forest Department Captures Leopard After Week-Long Hunt Near Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Forest Department Captures Leopard Captured After Week-Long Hunt Near Barwani | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard that turned aggressive after attacking a farmer in Temli village near Khetia was finally captured on Monday by forest department.

The villagers got a sense of relief as the leopard had been sighted several times in the surrounding forests creating panic in the area. Forest department teams conducted continuous search operations and eventually trapped the animal in a cage set up in the field of farmer Supdu Tarachand.

Forest officer Pramod Gurjar informed that the leopard will undergo a medical check-up before being released back into the forest.

Leopard attacked a farmer

The captured leopard had attacked a farmer in Temli just a week ago, leaving him injured. Since then fear had gripped both Khetia town and nearby villages. Also leopard sightings were increased in the region.

While the capture has brought temporary relief, villagers remain concerned about the increasing leopard population. Officials admit that a lack of adequate resources is also a challenge in handling such wildlife incidents.